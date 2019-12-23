BWL warning about phone scammers

Board of Water and Lights is sending out an alert this morning about phone scammers.

In a post on the company's Facebook page, BWL sent out a warning after customers received phone calls on Friday, December 20 from people claiming to be customer service representatives.

These callers would threaten to turn off the customer's service.

BWL says their customer service reps will never ask customers for their credit card information over the phone, or in person.

If you have experienced any suspicious activity, BWL is encouraging customers to call their customer service center at (517)-702-6006.

