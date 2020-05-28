BWL to reduce East Mount Hope Avenue to one lane

The Lansing Board of Water and Light will be reducing traffic to one lane on East Mounty Hope Avenue from South Cedar Street to South Pennsylvania Avenue, according to the City of Lansing Public Service Department.

The stretch of road will be reduced to one lane for construction on a pole, the public service department said.

The work is set to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 4 and is expected to be completed by the end of the business day.

The department said traffic regulators will be on-site to manage traffic in both directions and access to local area residences and businesses adjacent to the work area will be maintained.

The department said drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

