BWL to close southbound lane of South MLK for street repairs

The City of Lansing Public Service Department has announced the Lansing Board of Water and Light will be closing one southbound lane of South Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The public service department said the lane will be closed from Reo Road to Mary Avenue for street repairs after a water main break.

The department said the work is set to begin Friday, May 1 and is expected to be finished by noon on Saturday, May 2.

The department said access to local area residents and businesses near the work will be maintained during the project and drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

