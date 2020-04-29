BWL to close portion of Delta River Drive for construction

A portion of Delta River Drive will be closed next week for construction.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department said the BWL will be closing the eastbound lane of Delta River Drive from Baywood Boulevard to North Waverly Road in order to replace overhead lines.

The department said the work is set to begin on Tuesday, May 5 and is expected to be completed by the end of the business day.

The department said workers will be stationed along the road to flag traffic in both directions and access to local area residents and businesses adjacent to the work areas will be maintained during the project.

The public service department said drivers should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

