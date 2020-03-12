BWL prepares for coronavirus

The Lansing Board of Water and Light said they are continuing to monitor the coronavirus.

In a statement sent to News 10, the BWL said it is taking appropriate actions "to prepare for and reduce the risk of infection, as well as help customers have the resources to prevent further spread of the virus."

“The safety of our workforce and customers is our first priority, and we’re working to ensure proper procedures are in place for them to be healthy while also maintaining all utility services,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “Our business continuity plan is structured to continue delivering safe, clean water and reliable electric service during an emergency, including a pandemic.”

The BWL said to continue delivering water to reduce the risk of further spread of the virus, the BWL will suspend water shut-offs until further notice and the coronavirus is better controlled.

The company said water customers who are currently shut-off will have services restored.

In addition, the BWL said it has also activated its Crisis Communication Center to continue to monitor and coordinate with national, state and local health officials and continue to follow guidelines to keep employees, their families and customers safe.

The BWL said it has instructed all employees to stay home if they're sick.

If customers need to pay their bill, the BWL said it is encouraging them to use alternative methods other than in-person payments at the Haco Customer Service Center. Customers can pay their bill online, through the mail or over the phone.

