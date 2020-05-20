BWL encourages businesses to flush water for safe reopening

The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) and the American Water Works Association want to encourage businesses to flush their building’s internal water lines as they safely reopen following extended closures due to COVID-19.

Normally using water regularly maintains water quality within a building’s plumbing. However, with little to no running water for several weeks due to the pandemic, stagnant water can potentially cause bacteria growth and should be flushed. Stagnant water can also result in discolored water, taste and odor issues, lower chlorine levels and higher than normal concentrations of lead and copper from building plumbing materials.

“Our water has continued to meet or exceed state and federal guidelines during COVID-19, and we continue to monitor and test it daily at multiple points throughout our system,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “Our water remains safe for all customers, but we encourage businesses to take these additional steps once the governor has identified it’s safe for businesses to reopen.”

A cold water flush should be done at each fixture inside the building for a recommended minimum of 20 minutes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) offers guidance on how to lessen the risks associated with water systems within buildings that have been temporarily empty. For more information on the BWL’s water and water quality, visit www.lbwl.com/water.

