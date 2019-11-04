BWL conducts test of dam break warning system

The Lansing Board of Water (BWL) and light will conduct an annual test of its dam break warning system on Tuesday, Nov. 5, according to a news release.

The BWL said two sirens will sound at approximately 2 p.m. followed by a recorded message that will be broadcasted by loudspeakers.

The BWL said the message will say "testing the dam break flood warning system."

The BWL said the two sirens are located along the Grand River with one near Hazel Street and the other one near Lenawee and River Streets.

The test is done to make sure the public safety warning system is functional, according to the release.

The release said federal law requires the BWL to annually test the emergency warning system which will be activated in the unlikely event of a failure of the Moors park Dam, which is located on the Grand River near the BWL's Eckert Power Plant.

The release said since the BWL began operating the dam back in 1919, there's never been a recorded failure of the damn, which is monitored 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by staff on-site.

