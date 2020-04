Lansing police say the parents of the child have been located

The Lansing police were called to the 900 block of West Edgewood after finding this child.

The little boy appears to be 2 years old, has blond hair and had a white blanket with pink and gray stars with him.

Lansing Police ask if you have any information on this little boy or his parents, to please call them at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.