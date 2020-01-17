BMW recalls about 357K vehicles for Takata air bag inflators

BMW is recalling nearly 357,000 older vehicles in the U.S. to replace dangerous Takata front air bag inflators.

The inflators are among 10 million sold to 14 automakers that Takata is recalling.

It's the last recall that the bankrupt Takata agreed to in a 2015 settlement with U.S. safety regulators.

The U.S. government released details of three BMW recalls on Friday.

All have inflators that were used to replace older ones until permanent replacements were ready.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags.

The chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister and hurling shrapnel.

