BBB warns of social security scams

The Office of the Inspector General has released a new warning regarding the latest version of social security scams.

Reports of people receiving emails with attachments that authentic from just a scan.

“The letters may use official letterhead and government “jargon” to convince victims they are legitimate; they may also contain misspellings and grammar mistakes.” The Inspector General of Social Security, Gail S. Ennis, said.

Scammers use this tactic to steal money or access personal information.

The Social Security Administration said they will never give or ask for personal information over the phone or through email.

Better Business Bureau has the following tips to help you identify fake emails:

• Do not click on any links or attachments right away.

• Read the message carefully for signs that it may be fake, for example, misspellings, grammar, generic greetings such as “Dear member” instead of a name, etc.

• Be wary of any urgent instructions to take a specified action.

• Hover your mouse over links without clicking to see if the address is legitimate. The URL in the text should match the URL that your mouse detects. If the two do not match, it is most likely a scam.

• Delete the suspicious email from your computer completely (be sure to empty your “trash can” or “recycling bin,” as well).

• Always run anti-virus software and install software updates frequently. If you do open a link in the phishing email, be sure to do a full system scan.

• Keep a close eye on your bank statements for any unexpected or unexplained transactions.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.