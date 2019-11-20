Avoid car dealer markups and save

If you're in the market for a new car, shoppers can earn a Black Friday bonus by doing a little legwork before going to the dealership.

Outside Financial reports the average new auto loan arranged at a car dealership contains $1,882 in undisclosed fees and markups.

That's an 8% increase since September of 2018.

Outside Financial says one of the easiest ways to save money for the holiday shopping season is to visit your local bank or credit union to arrange your car loan before you go to the dealership to buy your car.

