Avoid calling a plumber on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

The day after Thanksgiving is a busy day for shoppers, but it's also a busy day for plumbers.

When you finish eating your turkey, stuffing and other fixings, you're probably in a food coma and just want to throw all of your food down the garbage disposal, but if you don't do it properly, you'll end up with a clogged drain and a big headache.

Hedlund plumbing in Lansing gets calls all day the day after Thanksgiving to unclog people's sink drains.

They say that people are cramming too much food down the drain way too fast or they're putting in food that shouldn't go in there at all, like celery.

"Turn the water on full blast with cold water, then turn the disposal on and then put your food down. Let it run plenty of time to properly grind up everything and flush all the food down the drain and flush everything properly," said Bob Hedlund, co-owner of Hedlund Plumbing.

Don't pour grease down the sink or toilet because it can solidify.

If you're unsure your garbage disposal can handle some type of waste, just assume that it can't and throw the rest in the garbage.