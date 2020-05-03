Avengers team up for charity

Avengers actor Chris Evans is getting his fellow stars from the series to team up for charity.

Evans say she's accepting the All In Challenge. It's an effort to get celebrities to donate items or experiences to ease food insecurity during the pandemic.

Evans is offering up a virtual hangout that involves games and Q&A with co-stars Robert Downey Junior, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson.

Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner will also be joining the chat.

Proceeds will go to organizations that help feed people including Meals on Wheels and World Central Kitchen.

