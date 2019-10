The cool, crisp autumn air has replaced the summer heat.

Red and gold leaves decorate the trees, animals prepare for the winter.

Squirrels collect nuts for the winter, birds migrate to warmer weather.

People can enjoy the changing season on a guided nature walk with a naturalist on at 2 pm Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Harris Nature Center in Meridian Township.

There is a $3 fee per person or $7 family fee.