Autumn Ridge residents receiving conflicting notices

Imagine coming home for the day to find your apartment or townhome with a notice to vacate on it. That's what's happening at Autumn Ridge Apartments and Townhomes in Lansing.

Lansing code compliance posted notices at Autumn Ridge Apartments and Townhomes on Monday, January 6, 2020, telling tenants they have to be out by the end of the month.

The city of Lansing’s Compliance Office was seen putting pink tags on doors and windows at Autumn Ridge.

The Mayor's office said they've sent multiple notifications to the Autumn Ridge leasing office, saying that they've failed to comply to their code.

The city wants Autumn Ridge residents to know that they're not being evicted – it's just a step in the process.

People that live there told News 10 Monday afternoon management has done little to no work on their apartments despite their tenants putting in maintenance requests.

One tenant said he's had a broken roof and ceiling and that both of those haven't been fixed in over three years.

Others are running out of patience.

“Either they're going to have to get it done or they're going to be out of business," said Harold Echols.

"I feel like we're going to get a red slip on our doors as soon as the month ends,” said Rachel Clark. “There's no way that they're going to get this fixed.”

Later, tenants told News 10 that they saw someone taking the notices off of the windows and doors.

They told us they were scared and confused.

Gary Engelman said, “I came outside and I said to him 'why are you doing that?' he said 'the office told me to do it.' I told him that's a code violation, and he said "I didn't know that."

"The city guy said no one can take it off except the city,” said Angela Poole. “You can be arrested, jail time, all that. He got back into his red truck and went to the next place."

They say the leasing office put letters in each of their doors saying the notices should have never been posted and that it was a 'misunderstanding' with the city.

Autumn Ridge would not comment on the matter.

The Mayor's office said that if the management team fails to comply by the end of the month, they will begin a legal process that might involve taking them to court.

