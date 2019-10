The East Lansing Farmers Market had a harvest of seasonal produce on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The Autumn Fest featured an assortment of seasonal Michigan produce and products, free cider and donuts, horse-and-wagon rides, an outdoor fire pit, live music, face painting and fall-themed children activities.

The East Lansing Public Library assisted with the children activities.

Live music was performed by Dan Dan Laird and Sue Garber.

