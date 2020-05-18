Automobile manufacturing coming back to economic life

General Motors, Ford, and Fiat-Chrysler are all cranking up factories Monday after being shutdown for weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Auto Workers Union says it will be a gradual return of employees to auto manufacturing starting Monday, May 18. (MGN)

The companies say safety measures will be in place including social distancing practices, frequent disinfection procedures and heath screenings.

The United Auto Workers Union says it will be a gradual return of employees.

Here in mid-Michigan, the first shift at the GM Delta Township Plant will go back in phases.

It will be based on where workers on the line do their job.

Those at the beginning of the line will be back Monday morning.

Those at the end of GM's production line are expected to be back on Wednesday.

Second shift GM workers will return next week.

The UAW says workers at the Grand River Plant will start going back next Tuesday, May 26.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.