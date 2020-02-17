Automakers in China gradually reopen after virus shutdown

Automakers are gradually reopening Chinese factories that were idled by an anti-virus campaign, sending thousands of employees back to work as they try to reverse a sales slump in the global industry's biggest market.

Local officials have orders from the ruling Communist Party to get businesses functioning again while still enforcing anti-disease curbs that shut down much of the world’s second-largest economy.

Toyota said two factories reopened Monday.

Volkswagen, GM, Ford and Chinese brand Geely started to resume production last week. Nissan says it will reopen this week.

Automakers hope to revive sales in a Chinese market they hope will drive global revenue amid weak U.S. and European growth.

