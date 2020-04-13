Autoimmune disorder on the rise in America

An increasing number of Americans are being diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder.

That's according to the latest data from The National Institutes of Health.

Researchers looked at the prevalence of specific antibodies in the blood of over 14-thousand people during three time periods.

They found the percentage of people with these antibodies, the most common biomarker of autoimmunity, has increased steadily.

The greatest rise was among teenagers, men, and whites.

The study was led by researchers at the National Institutes of Health and published in 'Arthritis and Rheumatology.'

