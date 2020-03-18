Auto plants open despite UAW request

Detroit's three automakers will not shut down despite a call from the UAW President to stop production because of the pandemic.

The two sides negotiated a deal tonight that allows plants to stay open.

The deal comes after UAW President Rory Gamble sent out an email to union members saying the automakers were not willing to shut factories down on Tuesday.

With a rotating partial shut down people can still work after a deep cleaning of the equipment and more time between shifts to meet the union's demands.

The big three companies will be working with the UAW Vice President to make sure CDC required social distancing is met.

News 10 caught up with with Terry Witt a team leader who works at Lansing's Grand River Assemble Plant as he was leaving work on Tuesday.

He said he just wants GM to do what's best for it's employee's health.

"I mean there is concern, but they're doing some extra cleaning inside. They've given us some cleaners to use -- is it enough? I mean at this point - you know - who knows. Were still -- this is kind of a trial and error thing as everybody's you know trying to get a grasp on it," said Witt.

The new cleaning, safety and social distancing guidelines comes the same day a worker in a GM facility in Warren and a Fiat Chrysler worker in Sterling Heights Tested positive for COVID-19.

