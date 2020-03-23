UPDATE: Escaped prisoner arrested in northern Michigan

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after escaping county jail in northern Michigan. The Montmorency County Sheriff's Office says that Jeffrey Markby was found Monday morning in a travel trailer behind a home in Atlanta, Michigan.

Markby surrendered to authorities without a struggle. A motorist saw him running Sunday evening from jail property to a nearby cemetery. Officials say Markby was cut by a wire fence while escaping.

Markby was being treated Monday at a hospital for his injuries and for exposure to the elements. He had originally been jailed on possession of a controlled substance.

