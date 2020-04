Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect after a shooting Thursday evening.

It happened at a home on E Kalamazoo St. near Jones St. in Lansing around 4:45 pm.

Police say one man was shot, it's unclear where or how many times. They say they believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.

