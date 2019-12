Eaton County Sheriff's Department responded to a hit-and-run Monday night at around 6:30 p.m.

The accident occurred on westbound I-496 near Creyts Rd in Delta Township.

A small silver car side swiped a pickup truck, causing the truck to go off the road and roll.

The silver car left the scene of the accident.

A deputy said that they are looking for a silver car with damage on its passenger side.

