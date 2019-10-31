Authorities issue AMBER alert for missing 3-year-old N.C. girl

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 3-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Allyson Nicole Oxendine was last seen Wednesday around 10041 Hunt Road in Laurel Hill.

Sheriff Ralph Kersey said search and rescue crews, along with other agencies, are assisting in the search.

She is described as an Indian female, 3 feet tall, weighing 32 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink sweatpants, red shirt and Croc slip-on shoes.

It’s not clear how long she has been missing, and there’s no description of an abductor in the AMBER alert.

If anyone sees the little girl, call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or call 911.

Copyright 2019 WMBF via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.