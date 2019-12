Authorities are working to figure out what caused a semi-truck to catch fire in Dansville on Monday night.

The truck was reported to be fully engulfed in flames around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Osborne Road.

News 10 had a crew on scene and said the truck was severely damaged by the fire.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the fire, or if the incident is being considered to be suspicious.

