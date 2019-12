Authorities are investigating after a home caught fire in Mason Wednesday night.

First responders were called to the home on Thurlby Rd near Aurelius Rd just after 5:30pm.

Authorities tell News 10 a woman was home at the time of the fire, but she was able to make it out safely.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

