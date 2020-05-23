Authorities close Club Tabu and Fantasies Unlimited

Club Tabu and Fantasies Unlimited in Lansing are closing after police served a cease-and-desist letter from the Ingham County Prosecutor and Health Department.

This comes after allegedly operating in violation of the Governor's orders for the coronavirus.

According to health officer, Linda Vail, enforcement began a couple weeks ago after the club posted on Facebook that they would re-open Early May.

Two cease-and-desist letters were served.

In addition, Vail says the business is 'simply not on the list of businesses permitted to be open under the current Emergency Order.