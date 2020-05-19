Aurelius Road to close for resurfacing

The City of Lansing Public Service Department announces that Aurelius Road, from Jolly Road to Miller Road, will be closed to through traffic for road resurfacing beginning on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The closure is expected to last until early July.

Access to businesses adjacent to the construction zone will be maintained throughout the duration of the project. Drivers are advised to expect delays and to seek alternate routes.

The following detours will be provided:

Northbound Detour:

• West on Miller Road

• North on Pennsylvania Avenue

• East on Jolly Road (back to Aurelius Road)

Southbound Detour:

• West on Jolly Road

• South on Pennsylvania Avenue

• East on Miller Road (back to Aurelius Road)

For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4455.

