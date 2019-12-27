Audit: Insufficient training, Michigan voter file breached

An audit of Michigan’s Bureau of Elections released Friday found discrepancies that allowed an unauthorized user to access the state's voter file and inadequate training of elections officials in over 500 local governments. The audit by the Office of Auditor General found that 32 counties, 83 cities and 426 townships lack fully accredited clerks nearly two weeks before a general election year begins. The audit also found that an unauthorized user accessed the state’s file of 7.5 million qualified voters. But there was no modification or destruction of records in the voter file in the period reviewed.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.