Attorney General warns Michiganders to watch out for stimulus check exploitation

Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel is issuing a warning to all stimulus check recipients to stay on "high alert."

The attorney general said as the stimulus checks go out some people will try to exploit vulnerable adults during the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney General Nessel recommends people stay in constant communication with their vulnerable loved ones and their caregivers.

She also says banks need to be diligent in watching out for strange or inconsistent transactions on the accounts of vulnerable people.

Contact the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS) Adult Protective Services at 855-444-3911, if you think elder or vulnerable adult abuse, neglect, or exploitation has happened in one of these locations:

-A private residence,

-An unlicensed setting such as an assisted living facility,

-An adult foster care home,

-A home for the aged, or

-A nursing home where the suspected perpetrator is not an employee of the facility or the resident is on leave from the nursing home.

If you think a nursing home employees abusing, neglecting, or exploiting a resident of a nursing home contact one of the following:

-Attorney General Health Care Fraud Hotline: 800-24-ABUSE (800-242-2873)

-Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) Bureau of Community and Health Systems Abuse Hotline: 800-882-6006

-Michigan Protection and Advocacy Service, Inc.:

-Developmental Disabilities: 800-288-5923

-Mental Illness: 800-288-5923

