Attention problems may lead to nicotine addiction

A new study from Duke University reveals people with attention problems may be more likely to become addicted to nicotine.

Researchers tested a nicotine nasal spray and a placebo on over 130 young adults who did not smoke.

Later, they were asked to choose which spray they wanted to get again.

People with ADHD were more likely to choose the nicotine spray, although none of them went on to become smokers.

The study was led by researchers at Duke University and published in 'Neuropsychopharmacology'.

