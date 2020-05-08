Athlete sues University of Michigan over sexual assault

A University of Michigan track and field female athlete is suing the university in federal court, accusing school officials of failing to protect her from a teammate she alleges sexually assaulted and stalked her.

In the sex discrimination lawsuit filed Thursday, the athlete says her male track teammate sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping in her dorm room in fall 2016.

The lawsuit says the athlete’s teammate admitted to her in spring 2017 that he sexually assaulted her after she had fallen asleep during their study sessions.

The Detroit News reports that university and team spokesmen declined to comment.

