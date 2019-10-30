At least 2 dead in overnight house fire in Lansing

At least two people have died, and several others were hurt, in a house fire overnight in north Lansing.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on New York Avenue, near Lake Lansing Road.

Fire officials confirmed children were inside the home, but have not released information on their conditions. At least two people were taken to the hospital for burn injuries, a fire official said.

A witness told NEWS 10 some children were trapped on the second floor of the home. Firefighters were able to rescue them.

The home is considered to be a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More information is expected to be released later on Wednesday.

