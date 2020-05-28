Asymptomatic covid-19

New research suggests up to 80% of people with coronavirus may have no symptoms!

The study looked at over 200 passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship that left from Argentina in mid-March.

After 10 passengers became ill everyone on board was swabbed for coronavirus.

128 people, or more than half, tested positive, but 108 of them had no symptoms.

The study was led by researchers at Macquirie University Hospital and published in 'Thorax.'

