Aspirin risks vs. benefits

New research shows both risks and benefits of taking a daily low-dose aspirin.

Scientists in the U.K. pooled data from all recent trials and studies on aspirin use.

They found low dose aspirin significantly lowered the risk of heart disease, and cardiovascular events, but it also increased the risk of gastrointestinal and brain bleeding.

Experts say the decision to take aspirin should be based a person's individual risk factors.

The study was led by researchers at Anglia Ruskin University (UK) and published in 'British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.'

