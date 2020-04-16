Aspirin linked to a lower risk of certain cancers

A new italian study links aspirin to a lower risk of certain cancers.

Previous research has shown aspirin use can help prevent bowel cancer, so scientists wanted to look at other cancers of the digestive tract.

They found taking aspirin once or twice a week was associated with a reduced risk of esophageal, liver, stomach and pancreatic cancers.

The study was led by researchers at Mario Negri Department of Oncology and published in 'Annals of Oncology.'

