Aspirin & Dementia

A new study reveals a daily dose of aspirin does not reduce the risk of dementia.

Previous research has suggested that because aspirin is beneficial to the heart it may also be good for the brain.

But scientists in Australia found older adults who took aspirin had the same odds of developing cognitive impairment over the next five years as those who took a placebo.

The study was led by researchers at Monash University and published in 'Neurology''

