Art contest honors Dr. King's legacy

An art contest open to the public honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 2020 MLK Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan Art Contest is an opportunity for local artists to showcase their talents while honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Art has a way of evoking ideas, sentiments and emotions in ways sometimes words cannot. We believe this is another avenue to promote the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.," Elaine Hardy, chairperson of the commission, said.

Categories for entry include students in middle school and high school, as well as adults.

Cash prizes will be awarded ranging from $150 to $1,000.

This year's theme is "There comes a time when silence is betrayal."

Art entries must fit with the theme and be submitted with a 250-word essay that explains the concept of the art.

The top 20 artists will have their work on display at the MSU Broad Art Lab the week of Jan. 14 to 21, and winners will be honored during a reception at the MSU Broad Art Lab as well as the MLK luncheon.

Entries are due 1 p.m. Friday, January 3.

