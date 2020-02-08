Arrest made in Hubbardston stabbing

Deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man accused of breaking into a home and stabbing two people on Sunday, February 2.

On Saturday, February 8, the man was charged with 1st home invasion, assault with intent to create great bodily harm, felonious assault, and attempted home invasion.

Last Sunday, police say the man broke into a Hubbardston home just before 4 a.m at the 200 block of Pearl Street.

The intruder attacked two people inside the home and used a knife to stab, causing serious injuries to one victim, and minor injuries to another.

The man was booked into the Ionia County Jail. The suspect's name has not been released.

Deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff's Office say bond will be set during his arraignment.

Further information may be released on Monday.

