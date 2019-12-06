Army sergeant catches purse snatcher on lunch break

Army recruiter Sergeant Kyle Boyles was waiting in line to order his lunch at the Lansing Mall when he stopped a purse snatcher from getting away.

Without thinking, Boyles chased after the young man until he cornered him in the Men's Warehouse.

Boyles and mall employee Michael Chadwick prevented the young man from leaving while they waited for Eaton County Sheriff's Department to arrive and arrest him.

The purse was returned to its rightful owner.

