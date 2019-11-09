Armed suspect at large

A driver of a car was startled Saturday morning when a man approached his parked vehicle and pointed a black handgun at his rolled up window.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at 9:45 Saturday morning. The caller was parked behind a local business in the area of Saginaw and Waverly.

The caller, who drove away as soon as he saw the gun, said the suspect looked Hispanic and was wearing a black hoodie and hat. Police said the suspect appeared to be the age of 30 to 40.

Nothing was taken and no one was injured in the encounter.

Police are investigating the area, they did search with a K9 unit but were not able to track the suspect.

At this time the investigation is ongoing.

