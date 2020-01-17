Area schools show support for Haslett

Area schools are showing support for Haslett High School this week after principal Bart Wegenke passed away over the weekend.

East Lansing High School is the latest to reach out to the Haslett family to show their support.

It was a teacher's idea to give the Vikings a banner with heartfelt sticky notes from their students. The banner was delivered by school staff Friday morning.

East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Dori Leyko said the two schools have a close relationship and that the gesture was a no-brainer.

"I know that Bart would want the students taken care of and them to be supported the best anybody could and so our goal was really to try and help the students as much as we could and let them know that their neighboring high schools are thinking of them during this really tough time," Leyko said.

Leyko also said that there will be a moment of silence across the CAAC conferences Friday night to honor Wegenke.

A memorial will also be held for Wegenke at the Church of the Resurrection on Lansing's east side.

The service begins at 11 a.m. and the public is invited to attend.

The family said if you want to make a donation in Wegenke's honor, bring a backpack filled with school supplies to the memorial service.

