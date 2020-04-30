Are you cooking chicken safely?

The way most of us cook chicken at home may not ensure safety from bacteria.

New survey data from Norway found many people judge 'doneness' by the color or texture of the meat.

But lab tests showed the inner color of chicken changes at a temperature that's too low to kill all pathogens.

Also, bacteria can remain on the surface of chicken meat after the inside is cooked completely.

Researchers say you should check that all surfaces of the meat are cooked.

Also focus on the color and texture of the thickest part of the meat.

When it's fibrous and not glossy it's safe.

The study was led by researchers at Norwegian Institute of Food, Fisheries and Aquaculture Research (NOR) and published in 'PLOS ONE.'

