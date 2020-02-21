Arctic fox picked up by the police

Have you ever seen an arctic fox in Michigan?

Neither had the South Lyon Police Department until they responded to a complaint about an 'injured dog' on Friday.

As it turns out, the animal spotted near South Lyon High School was no dog.

The police department posted about the incident on their Facebook page.

The fox has since been taken to the Howell Nature Center to be checked out.

The Arctic fox is a small animal native to the Arctic regions of the Northern Hemisphere and common throughout the Arctic tundra - not quite Michigan.

It is well adapted to living in cold environments, and is best known for its thick, warm fur that is also used as camouflage.

You can legally own a fox in Michigan.

NEWS 10 reached out to the owner, who has stated on Facebook that the fox belongs to her and she'll be reunited with her soon. She says the fox has a broken leg.

