Applications open for marijuana businesses in Lansing

Applications are open to apply for a recreational marijuana license in Lansing.

The City of Lansing will accept marijuana operations applications of all types except for medical provisioning centers, according to the city.

Applications are only being accepted during a 30 day window.

Under Lansing's marijuana ordinance licensed medical dispensaries will have a fast track to selling recreational pot.



Criteria for adult use retail and medical provisioning centers

Issuing recreational pot shop licenses has increased the state's revenue.

The first week a handful of pot shops in Michigan opened. Those shops brought in $1.6 million in sales.

