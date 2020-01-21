Applications open for Camp Kesem MSU, which helps kids affected by a parent's cancer

When a parent is diagnosed with cancer, it affects everyone in the family. A national organization with a chapter in East Lansing hopes to offer support to children, turning a difficult situation into a caring community.

Camp Kesem at Michigan State University puts on a free week-long summer camp for children affected by a parent's cancer, and also offers support year-round for their campers.

Camper applications for kids ages 6-18 are now open. To apply, go to kesem.force.com and select 'Camp Kesem at Michigan State University.'

Camp Kesem MSU offers two separate weeks of camp to serve more children, with a goal of 200 campers this summer. Camp dates for summer 2020 are July 5-11 and August 16-22.

If you have issues with Camp Kesem's application, please see their help page where you will find answers to common questions. If you need additional assistance, contact Camp Kesem at (253) 736-3821.

