Applications for new mortgages jump 12%

Evidence is mounting that homebuyers may be coming back to the market, after demand plummeted in the past month due to the coronavirus.

Mortgage applications to buy a home rose 12% last week signaling a potential turn in buyer confidence.

Volume was still 20% lower than the same week one year ago.

But real estate firms and listing websites have been reporting more buyer demand anecdotally over the past two weeks.

And some homebuilders say they are also seeing buyers come back.

