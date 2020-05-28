Application for 2nd round Business Relief Program grants opens June 2

In an effort to provide support to additional businesses suffering financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has approved a second round of Business Relief Program (BRP) grants with modified eligibility requirements.

The grant application for the second round of the DDA’s BRP will be open from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2 through Friday, June 5 at 11:59 p.m. The application will be available via a web-based form at www.cityofeastlansing.com/businessrelief.

Through the first round of the program, 57 eligible brick-and-mortar DDA businesses received $2,500 BRP grants for a total of $142,500 in awarded grant funds. With a total of $107,500 remaining in discretionary funds allocated for the program, the DDA approved a second round of $2,500 BRP grants and modified the eligibility requirements at its meeting on May 14, 2020. A total of 43 grants remain available for brick-and-mortar businesses within the DDA boundary that are suffering financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 crisis and relevant executive orders.

To be eligible for the second round of grants, businesses must not be delinquent on any City of East Lansing accounts, fees or assessments prior to the COVID-19 crisis; however, if those delinquent accounts are paid in full by 5 p.m. on June 1, 2020, businesses will meet that eligibility requirement. Businesses can contact the East Lansing Finance Department at (517) 319-6826 to determine if they have delinquent accounts (i.e. real estate, personal property taxes, water bills, license fees).

Businesses may also need to contact the East Lansing Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459 to determine if they are delinquent on any cross-connection fees. Businesses that received a grant through the first round of the program are not eligible for the second round of grant funding. Additional eligibility requirements, scoring criteria, a DDA boundary map and a PDF of the application (for information purposes only) are available at www.cityofeastlansing.com/businessrelief.

This grant program is being administered by the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP). Business owners with questions about the East Lansing DDA BRP can email businessrelief@purelansing.com.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.