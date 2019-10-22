Applebee's to pay off local school lunch debts with fundraiser

Applebee's plans to take a bite out of school lunch debt with an upcoming fundraiser.

On Sunday October 27 from 2-8 p.m. 39 locations around Michigan will donate 20% of food sales to pay off local students' school lunch debt.

The eight participating locations are in mid-Michigan: Charlotte, East Lansing, Hastings, Howell, Okemos, Saint Johns, South Lansing, and West Lansing.

Applebee's says the reason for the fundraiser is because "One in five children in Michigan struggle with hunger, and many families fall just above the threshold to qualify for free and reduced lunches, ultimately still struggling to cover costs for student lunches. When accounts fall into debt, kids can be denied a proper lunch, not only making them hungry but also easily identifiable by their peers by a substitute lunch they are provided."

The 39 participating Applebee's locations include: Adrian, Allen Park, Ann Arbor- Eisenhower Pkwy, Belleville, Benton Harbor, Big Rapids, Caledonia, Canton, Charlotte, Coldwater, Comstock Park, Dundee, East Lansing, Grand Haven, Greenville, Hastings, Holland, Howell, Kalamazoo- Gull Road, Kalamazoo- West Main, Lapeer, Ludington, Lyon Township, Marshall, Okemos, Plainwell, Portage, Roseville, Saint Johns, South Lansing, Southfield, Southgate, Sturgis, Three Rivers, Walker, West Lansing, Westland, White Lake and Woodhaven.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.