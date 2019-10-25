Apple theft wasn't a one-time crime

The theft of 7,000 apples from an orchard in Fenton wasn't a one-time crime leading a mid-Michigan sheriff says a "well-organized machine" of thieves is to blame.

Now, local orchard owners are keeping their eyes peeled and guards up. News 10's Carla Bayron found out what Country Mill Farms in Charlotte is doing to deter future thieves.

Steve Tennes owns a 200-acre family farm in Charlotte. It's the first time he's ever heard of a major apple and pumpkin theft operation from orchards and farms in Michigan and Indiana.

"The fact that someone would come out and steal 7,000 pounds of apples off the trees is really disheartening cause it really makes it hard for the other families to come out and enjoy the farm," said Tennes, owner of Country Mill Farms.

The Michigan Orchard Operators say they'll strengthen security with cameras and alarms to deter thieves.

Tennes said he has deer fencing around the property to deter potential thieves but as far as adding more security, that's something he'll have to consider.

He said the loss of the crop is devastating for farmers.

"We spend our entire year growing the food that we eat, as people, and we offer it to our customers and we wait for the crop to get just perfect and ripe, and then to have thieves come in the middle of the night and steal that away is just really sad," Tennes said.

Tennes believes the thieves may be selling the produce so he has this message for consumers.

"One thing we can do to help prevent crime like this, is asking questions about where our food is coming from. Whether these apples were pressed into cider and sold at farmers markets, or on the street corners, ask questions. Be an informed consumer," Tennes said.

Tennes said he hopes they don't get targeted before Sunday because they're trying to save thousands of pounds of apples for the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

